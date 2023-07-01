Learn About Chronic Disease Self-Management At St. Luke Apartments

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a chronic disease self- management workshop series this summer at St. Luke Apartments, 131 W. First St., Oswego. The first session will be held on Monday, July 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program is an interactive six-week series; each session is approximately two and a half hours.

The peer-led education program is designed for people who have a chronic health condition or who care for someone with a chronic health condition. It is meant to help them learn daily skills to better manage their health condition and build self-confidence in their ability to maintain a healthy, active and more fulfilling lifestyle.

The workshop is free and provides a safe and welcoming environment for participants to have discussions with trained workshop leaders regarding their health and well-being.

Registration is open to the public and residents of St. Luke Apartments. To register, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-8697.

To request a health education workshop or presentation with your organization, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3587 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

