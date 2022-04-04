Less than 300 tickets remain for The Fulton Lions Club annual “Lion’s Loot” drawing, said Ron Browning, co-chair. The chance of winning up to $10,000 is quickly coming to an end, and a recent sweepstakes sold out. After a two-year hiatus, Loot returns as an in-person event Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Fulton Polish Home. Doors open at Noon and the drawings for cash prizes begin at 4:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to sell all 1,000 tickets as support for this event helps the Fulton Lions Club provide many Fulton area residents with eye examinations, eyeglasses, and hearing aids,” Browning said. “Donations for each ticket are still $50 for adults aged 18 or older. More than one name may be on a ticket and requests for a special number will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Every ticket sold will be in the drum for every drawing, you do not need to be present to win, and you can win more than once. Prizes include one $10,000, $7,000, and $5,000 winner as well as five $1,000 drawings and six drawings of $500. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner.”

Each ticket purchased allows two adults to attend the drawing and enjoy food, drink, and entertainment the day of the drawing. “Now you can purchase your application online,” said Dave Dingman, co-chair. “ Just go to our website, www.fultonlionsclub.com, and go to the ‘What’s Happening’ page. You can pay with PayPal and get your ticket application processed right away.

To download and print a ticket application, click on this link: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/589ce271d482e9ffb149cc8e/t/5c40f0e688251b62981e6440/1547759852315/Lions+Loot.pdf

Ticket applications are also available at DeVine Designs, Chirello Advertising, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Polish Home, Mimi’s Drive-in, both Fulton and Phoenix Medicine Place pharmacies, Tavern on the Lock, and Family Chiropractic.

For more information or ticket applications, contact either event co-chair: Ron Browning at 315-561-9021 or Dave Dingman at 315-450-2678. For more information on the Fulton Lions Club, visit them on Facebook under “Fulton, NY Lions Club.”

