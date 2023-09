OSWEGO, NY – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library have awarded a $1000 scholarship for a graduating high school senior from Oswego County.

The scholarship promotes the value of libraries and librarians in a student’s educational journey. Applicants were asked to write a short essay detailing how a library or a librarian, school or public, helped shape the person they are today.

