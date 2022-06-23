OSWEGO – A major fundraiser to support the Friends of the Oswego Library and the Oswego Bookmobile is made possible thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle, featuring 26 daily prizes donated by Oswego County businesses, will fund programs to extend access to books and library programs throughout the county.

The boards of the Friends and the Bookmobile acknowledge and thank the following: 3 Sisters Gifts, 315 Studio, Axe Chuckers, Bistro 197, Bonnie Perfetti, Diane Chepko, DuFore’s Jewelers, H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Janet Hutcheson, John and John Bike and Skate Shop, JP Jewelers, Maida’s Floral Shop, Inc., Man in the Moon Candies, Maria’s Restaurant, Murdock’s Bicycle Shop, Nora’s Restaurant, the Organic Earthling, the Oswego Bookmobile, Oswego Expeditions, the Oswego Public Library, Oswego Tea Company, Oswego Tours, Paul’s Big M, Port City Café and The Red Sun, Port City Co-op, Port City Copy, Raby’s Ace Home Center, Skip’s Fish Fry, Tatlim Bakery, Time and Again Books, Tractor Supply Company, United Methodist Quilt Group and Debbie Hough, and Valti Graphics.

The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle concludes on Sunday, June 26 with Mini Golf at the Library from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“For just $5 per person, anyone can enjoy a round of golf inside the walls of the historic Oswego Library,” said Friends Board President Jeanne Brown. “It’s a great way for everyone to kick off the summer season in Oswego.”

