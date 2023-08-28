Local Church Announces Nu 2 U & Bake Sale

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for Sept. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. The sale (without baked goods) continues Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bag Sale starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 30.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase socks and other necessary clothing for local elementary age students.

Anyone wishing to donate may bring the items to the church beginning on Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon or call the church for arrangements on a different day or time. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

