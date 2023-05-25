OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its free will dinner on Sunday, June 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes hot dogs, macaroni salad, and dessert.

The eat-in dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance). Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

Due to the parade, the church will not be serving a dinner in July. The next free will dinner is August 6th from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica Streets, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

