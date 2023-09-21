Local Church Offers Free Will Dinners

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its free will dinner on Sunday, October 1 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, dessert, and beverage.

The eat-in dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance). Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The next free will dinner will be Sunday, November 5 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes open face turkey with gravy sandwich, stuffing, squash, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pie, and beverage. The December 3 menu includes chicken with biscuits, peas, mashed potatoes, dessert, and beverage.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...