ROCHESTER, NY – The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Zach Eggleton of Fulton (13069), who is in the applied statistics and data analytics program.

Rosie Walter of Lacona (13083), who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.

Dan Scully of Parish (13131), who is in the chemical engineering program.

Sam Liepke of Oswego (13126), who is in the computational mathematics program.

Jarred King of Constantia (13044), who is in the computer engineering program.

Sam Staubly of Pulaski (13142), who is in the computer engineering program.

Violet Ameele of Phoenix (13135), who is in the criminal justice program.

Josie Colacicco of Central Sq (13036), who is in the electrical engineering program.

Aaron Hibbert of Oswego (13126), who is in the electrical engineering program.

Jake Gugula of Fulton (13069), who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.

Logan Foster of Central Square (13036), who is in the finance program.

Chase Byrne of Cato (13033), who is in the game design and development program.

Joel Gaffney of Cato (13033), who is in the illustration program.

Kylie Russo of Fulton (13069), who is in the illustration program.

Gabriel Peters of Hastings (13076), who is in the imaging science program.

Emma McCarthy of Mexico (13114), who is in the industrial design program.

Teresa Uhl of Pennellville (13132), who is in the interior design program.

Kimberly Kaleta of Oswego (13126), who is in the marketing program.

Sydney DeLapp of Oswego (13126), who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Lily Roberts of Pennellville (13132), who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Adam Case of Fulton (13069), who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.

Morgan Samson of Oswego (13126), who is in the packaging science program.

Jake Chetney of Oswego (13126), who is in the physics program.

Kaitlyn Coomes of Phoenix (13135), who is in the robotics and manufacturing engineering technology program.

Hunter White of Cato (13033), who is in the software engineering program.

Matt Hills of Hastings (13076), who is in the software engineering program.

Sophie Lawrence- Dahar of Pulaski (13142), who is in the supply chain management program.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...