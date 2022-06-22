Local Senior Awarded First Annual Christopher Hough Scholarship Award

MEXICO – Evan Caraccio is a 2022 graduate of the Mexico Academy and Central School District and has been awarded the Christopher Hough Scholarship Award for the 2021-2022 school year. This scholarship was established this year in honor of Christopher Hough and his membership in both the community and the MACS Athletic programs throughout his time in Mexico. The scholarship provides $5,000.00 to a student going to a four-year college that embodies Chris’s heart for family, love for sports and, most importantly, his persevering attitude.

Christopher Hough was a long-time member of the Mexico community and an avid athlete both in and out of school. He passed those values and his love of sports on to his children when he started them in every sport possible as soon as they could participate. Unfortunately, Chris lost his four-year battle with cancer but throughout that fight, he demonstrated his competitiveness and perseverance and refused to give up.

Evan was chosen as the recipient of this award because he made the best of what life had thrown at him and overcame despite adversity. Sports and athletics became an avenue for him to become a mentor and teacher to younger kids needing help as well as becoming the hardest working player on the field and most dedicated in the classroom. It is with great honor that the 2022 Christopher Hough Scholarship Award is presented to Evan where he will be going on to attend St. Bonaventure University to major in Sports Broadcasting.

For more information about the Christopher Hough Scholarship Award please contact the High School Student Services Office at www.mexicocsd.org/Page/263 or email [email protected].

