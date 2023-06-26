Local Students Named To Hartwick College’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List

ONEONTA, NY – A select group of approximately 350 students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Hartwick College. The following local students made the list:

Courtney Pierce of Fulton, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Legal Studies

Lane Rawls of Fulton, majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Economics

To be included on the Dean’s List is an indication of excellence in academic work. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during the term.

ABOUT HARTWICK COLLEGE

Located in upstate New York, Hartwick College delivers a future-focused education through its distinctive FlightPath approach, offering a distinctive blend of curricular, co-curricular, real-world and global experiences. With over 45 courses of study, four pre-professional programs, six cooperative programs, and certifications, Hartwick’s personalized and flexible experience gives students everything they need to soar. For more information, visit www.Hartwick.edu.

