Longtime MACS Teacher Scales Named New Assistant Principal

MEXICO, NY – A longtime science teacher at Mexico High School has made the transition to the school’s new assistant principal with administrators praising her character, leadership ability and drive to make students better learners and people.

Christina Scales, who was in the midst of her 14th year as a teacher at Mexico Academy and Central School District, officially made the transition to assistant principal at the start of November.

“We are so excited to have Chrissy in this new role,” said MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner. “She’s someone who is highly devoted to Mexico schools as evidenced by her longevity and who exudes leadership qualities. She will continue to positively impact students, help them grow and in her new position will help them find success.”

Scales spoke very highly of the educational and learning environment at Mexico schools, noting the compassionate and enthusiastic staff who do everything they can to help students.

“One thing is very clear to me about MACS – the people in this district truly care about students’ education and well-being,” Scales said. “They are willing to go the extra mile to support students and to create meaningful experiences for them. We have programs here that support the entire child and I am honored to be a part of such a caring community.”

Scales graduated from Oriskany Junior-Senior High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from Gordon College in Massachusetts and then worked as a medical technologist. She chose to pursue a master’s degree with a biology 7-12 certification and worked as a kitchen manager in a convenience store while at school.

Her first teaching job was as a long-term substitute at Mexico High School and has been a teacher ever since. In 2019, Scales was accepted to the state’s Master Teacher Program.

In addition to 14 years as a science teacher, she has worked as the science department coordinator and STREAM club advisor – two areas Scales said she is extremely proud of.

“Both of these positions have allowed me to support students in learning and reaching their fullest potential by either supporting high quality, data-driven instruction or by facilitating opportunities and connections for students in the sciences,” said Scales.

Scales thanked the Board of Education, her colleagues and the administration for years of support and mentorship along her journey. She specifically thanked James Busco, who most recently occupied the assistant principal’s post for years until being named the principal earlier this school year, for his constant guidance and help.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey under his leadership,” Scales said.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...