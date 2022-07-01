FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) received a generous donation of food and household products from the MacKenzie Childs Employee Engagement Committee to help families and individuals in need.

Throughout the year employees at the MacKenzie-Childs Great Bear Distribution Center in Volney assist with the needs of local non-profit organizations.

“We at MacKenzie-Childs realize the importance of supporting the communities in our local area,” said Business Development Sales Manager Elizabeth Green. “Our Employee Engagement Committee partners with several local non-profit organizations throughout the year to assist them with their efforts to improve the quality of life in our community. We were excited to partner with Oswego County Opportunities this quarter to help benefit families and individuals throughout Oswego County.”

The donation will help fill the shelves of OCO’s food pantries.

“Our program food pantries provide food subsidy to hundreds of homebound seniors, homeless and at-risk families and individuals in our community,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “We are always accepting food donations and greatly appreciate the efforts of Erica Hilton in organizing the food drive.”

