MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event in Fulton June 5

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) and MacKenzie-Childs host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Recruitment will be open by appointment only at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.

“MacKenzie-Childs offers competitive pay and great benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K with company match, referral bonuses and much more,” Kristin Piscitelli, director of human resources for MacKenzie-Childs said. “This is a great opportunity for so many in the area and lots of room for employees to grow.”

She added that the Volney warehouse facility is an excellent site to house the company’s growing fulfillment operations for years to come.

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer and multi-channel merchant of high-quality, hand-crafted ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture and home and garden accessories.

Interested candidates can apply online at www.mackenzie-childs.com and click on “Careers” at the bottom of the page or complete a paper application at the OCWNY office at 200 N. 2nd St. in Fulton, NY.

Applicants can call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000 to schedule an interview appointment.

