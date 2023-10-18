“Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances” Educational Program by the Alzheimer’s Association at Bishop’s Commons in Oswego on November 6th

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons in Oswego will host an educational program entitled, “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances”, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter, on Monday, November 6th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it’s never too early to put financial plans in place. Join us to learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning.

This educational program is free of charge and open to the public. Bishop’s Commons is located at 4 Burkle Street, on the St. Luke residential campus in the City of Oswego. Light refreshments will be provided.

To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900, or Bishop’s Commons at (315) 349-0799. You can register online at https://bit.ly/3Efbb1l.

Bishop’s Commons is a part of The St. Luke Family of Caring, an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit residential and healthcare providers serving the greater-Oswego County area, including St. Luke Health Services and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence. Together we provide residential communities, care, and services to over 300 individuals daily.

