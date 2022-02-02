Now, patients of the Fulton Medicine Place, 360 W. 1st St. S., (across from Pizza Hut), and The Medicine Place, 464 Main St., Phoenix pharmacies have access to a new app that will allow them to do more than refill prescriptions, it was announced by David Dingman, co-owner of both pharmacies.

“In addition to ordering refills, the new app, RxLocal, gives our patients access to a variety of services like easily transferring their prescriptions and the ability to chat with our pharmacists,” Dingman said. ”They’ll be able to set up delivery or curbside pickup, manage family member prescriptions in one place, and schedule vaccine appointments .

“They’ll also be able to have access to their health information, find out how they can get a drug at a lower cost, and set medication reminders as well as other features.”

The app, as well as the link to transfer prescriptions, can be downloaded on the Medicine Place website Services page: www.fultonmedicineplace.com/services, or patients can pick up a flyer at either the Fulton or Phoenix location with information on how to text and download the app.

The Fulton Medicine Place, co-owned by David and Tracy Dingman, celebrates 35 years this year. The Phoenix location opened in Jan. 2007.

“Both the Fulton and Phoenix pharmacies are locally owned, yet they are also part of the Leader system of over 3,000 stores,” Dingman said. “This allows us to offer you the personal service you deserve, as well as competitive chain-drugstore pricing.”

Both Fulton and Phoenix Medicine Place pharmacies fill Workers Compensation prescriptions and accept most insurance coverage plans. They offer local delivery, plus flu shots and Covid vaccinations. They maintain personal medication profiles; offer wellness programs such as health

care screenings and carry a variety of Leader® Brand non-prescription products “which offer all the quality of national brands for up to 50 percent less” said Dingman. “We guarantee our customers quality, service, professionalism, and value.”

The Medicine Place in Fulton and Phoenix is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon. through Fri., and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat. For further information, visit www.fultonmedicineplace.com, or contact Dingman at 315- 593-8378.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...