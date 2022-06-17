Mexico Elementary School Students Recipients Of Project Learning Garden And Sustainable Initiative

MEXICO – Despite the rainy weather, the students at Mexico Elementary School were all smiles as the recent recipients of their new Project Learning Garden and Sustainable Initiative courtesy of Tops Friendly Markets, Captain Planet Foundation, and Dole.

The Project Learning Garden program provides a context for multidisciplinary learning, ranging from nutrition and science to social studies, math, and language arts.

Students benefit by expanding their palates: taste-testing healthy foods while learning about food origins; also engaging in authentic science field investigations such as manipulating the environment to understand math in real-life applications, recreating historical activities and writing across all these disciplines.

