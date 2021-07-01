NEW HAVEN, NY – A fun informational, awareness and safety event with chicken barbecue dinners and raffles, hosted by the Mexico Trail Riders Snowmobile Club and the Leatherstocking Club is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, at the Leatherstocking Club, 4628 State Route 104 in New Haven.

Learn about sports clubs in Oswego County. Chicken dinners will be available starting at 11 a.m. until gone with presale tickets available at $10. Raffles will continue until 2 p.m. and include great prizes such as a $100 lottery board, electric scooter, Milwaukee drill set, portable saw, a shirt and hat signed by Oswego race car driver Tyler Thompson, one night stay at the Holiday Inn and much, much more.

Participation includes the New York State Snowmobile Association event trailer with many giveaways as well as the National Wild Turkey Federation, Oswego County Trappers, Oswego County ATV club, and more. This is a free family event. The Mexico Trail Riders Groomer will be on display as well.

The Mexico Trail Riders Club was recently designated as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are taxable-deductible.

To purchase chicken dinners tickets or donate to the raffles, please contact Missy Krackehl @ 315-593-5297 or Amber Masuicca @315-806-0768.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...