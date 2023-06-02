SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek students were recently treated to a day of uplifting and encouraging presentations when public speaker and life coach Missy West visited the school.

West, originally from Malone, New York, is a former Duke University women’s basketball star, and has been inducted into 7 separate Hall of Fames. She brought years of experience in overcoming life’s many challenges with her, as she spoke to the students at Sandy Creek.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to have Missy here in person,” said Christie Quenville, a teacher who helped coordinate the event. “She’s worked with some of our students virtually over the past couple years, but to have her in person is so amazing and her impact was truly felt.”

During West’s visit, students participated in events and activities in which they were encouraged to believe in themselves more, and to believe in their ability to overcome difficult obstacles.

