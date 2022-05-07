Morningstar Residential Care Center Celebrates Mabel Jagnow’s 100th Birthday

OSWEGO – 100 Years Young! Morningstar Residential Care Center recently celebrated Mabel Jagnow’s 100th birthday.

Family members were joined by residents and Morningstar’s activity staff to wish Mabel a happy birthday and enjoy cake and refreshments. Originally from Williamson, Mabel has called Morningstar home for the past seven years.

Mabel also received birthday wishes from her great granddaughters Hannah and Brynn Rusho and Katie Netti.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

