OSWEGO – Irish Eyes A Smiling! Irish music, mint shakes and cupcakes made for lots of smiling faces at Morningstar Residential Care Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Social.

Morningstar offers its residents a number themed parties and activities throughout the year. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

