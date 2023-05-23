Movie Night For The Whole Family!  At The United Baptist Church Of Scriba!

SCRIBA, NY -The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be showing the motion picture JESUS REVOLUTION on Friday June 9th @ 6:30 p.m.

JESUS REVOLUTION is the story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll; but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade — a Jesus Movement — changing the course of history.

Inspired by a true movement, JESUS REVOLUTION tells the story of a young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation.

Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history.

Come and enjoy this special presentation. Bring a friend or two! The Church will provide free snacks such as popcorn, baked goods and fudge.

They are located in Scriba right next door to Dahl’s Diner. The address is 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego NY 13126. If anyone has any questions, please call the church at 343-8542 and someone will get back to them.

