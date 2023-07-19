Mt. Adnah BBQ And Classic Car Show

July 19, 2023 Submitted article
File photo 2022. Photo by Michael F. Johnson

FULTON, NY – Mt. Adnah Cemetery is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser at Bullhead Point along Route 3 in Fulton Sunday July 23 at 11 a.m.

Along with the event, they will be having classic cars on display for all to enjoy. We hope to see you there.

