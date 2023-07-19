FULTON, NY – Mt. Adnah Cemetery is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser at Bullhead Point along Route 3 in Fulton Sunday July 23 at 11 a.m.
Along with the event, they will be having classic cars on display for all to enjoy. We hope to see you there.
