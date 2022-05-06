PHOENIX, NY – Students at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School in Phoenix got to work on their geography skills while interacting with learners from other countries around the world recently.

Mr. Matthew Wieczorek’s class worked with the other students, who were on via Zoom in other continents, to ask yes or no questions to figure out what other countries were on the call.

“I was really proud of all the creative questions and teamwork going on,” said Kristin Edwards of CiTi’s Distance Learning Program, which helped organize and oversee the program. “The students definitely boosted their geography abilities and certainly had a lot of fun connecting with other kids around the world.”

Students asked questions about bordering oceans, hemispheres, the equator, regional foods, temperature and more to help determine what country the other schools were in.

In addition to the Phoenix class in America, there were students on the call live from Vietnam, Ukraine and Kenya. Teams rotated to ask questions and then the other three countries would give a thumbs up or down.

