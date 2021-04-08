OSWEGO – Every April, National Credit Union Youth Month serves to encourage kids to develop healthy saving habits by making savings fun and exciting.

This campaign gives Compass and other credit unions alike, the unique opportunity to engage with younger members and show them that credit unions are there to help them throughout their financial journey.

This year’s ‘Youth Month’ motto is “Be a credit union saver and your savings will never go extinct!”

Youth members are encouraged to visit the Compass Facebook page or www.compassfcu.com under the News section and download a Dino themed coloring page. Color and post it to the Compass Facebook or Twitter page, @CompassFCU, using the hashtag, #CUYouthMonth and youth members could win a $20 gift card from Compass Federal Credit Union.

While April is specifically known as ‘Youth Month’ within the NCUA, Compass Federal Credit Union celebrates its youth members through the entire school year with its Bank at School program. While not visiting schools this year due to the pandemic, Compass is still taking part in a modified program which is recognizing select youth members each month with $20 Compass gift cards.

Most recent winners for the month of March were Brody Grosier, Lillian Metott and Christian Whalen.

For more information, call Compass FCU’s 131 George St. location in Oswego at (315) 342-5300, or the credit union’s 208 N. Second St. location in Fulton at (315) 593-8443. Members must qualify.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

