National Grid Aids OCO Head Start

OSWEGO COUNTY – Representatives from National Grid stopped by Oswego County Opportunities home office in Fulton to deliver a donation of 27 cases of disinfectant wipes for OCO’s Head Start program.

Head Start is currently serving 117 in-person students. In an abundance of caution Head Start has reduced capacity in its classrooms to allow for social distancing and adhering to all CDC guidelines. The wipes will be distributed to classrooms at all of Head Start’s locations; Oswego, Williamstown, West Monroe, Phoenix, Fulton and its newest classroom that will open in September at Catholic Charities in Fulton.

“National Grid proudly supports the outreach and many services OCO provides to this community,” said National Grid Customer & Community Jurisdictional Manager for Upstate New York Walter Dengos.

Head Start is currently accepting applications for children ages 3 or 4 prior to December 1, 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information on the Head Start program contact them by phone at 315-598-4711 or via email [email protected].

