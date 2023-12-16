NBT Bank Reaches 100% Employee Participation In United Way Campaign

OSWEGO – December 15, 2023, United Way of Greater Oswego County recently met with representatives from NBT Bank to congratulate and recognize their business for reaching 100% participation from their employees across Oswego County for the United Way Campaign.

Co-coordinators Laura Denny, Branch Manager-Oswego West and Jodi Crouse, Branch Manager-Oswego East headed up this year’s workplace campaign together. They took a divide and conquer approach to meet with team members from each branch in the county. “As a member of the United Way Board, I was able to share my knowledge of the impactful work United Way does across our county and help educate our employees on who we are and what we do”, said Laura Denny. “I was able to answer questions that came up and provide confidence that their gift is making a difference in local people’s lives”, added Denny.

Jodi Crouse has volunteered as a member of United Way’s Allocations team for a few years. “I used the knowledge I gained from serving on Allocations and then learned more information at the workplace coordinator training held earlier this Fall”, said Crouse. “It allowed me to provide great insight for the employees when choosing to give”.

“Together, Laura and Jodi made it a point to speak with each employee across multiple branches, having those one-on-one conversations which resulted in a very impressive campaign”, said Patrick Dewine, executive director. “We are very fortunate and grateful to have the support of NBT Bank and their employees”, added Dewine.

Payroll deduction workplace campaigns are the easiest way for many people to give back to the community. If you are interested in participating in participating through payroll deduction, you can ask your Human Resources representative to join. Companies and businesses interested in starting a workplace campaign are invited to contact Resource Development Director Brandi Weaver with United Way of Oswego County at (315) 593-1900 x2 or email [email protected].

