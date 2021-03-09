Oswego, NY – Oswego Welcomes New Americans, an Oswego community organization dedicated to welcoming New Americans to our community, announces a New York State Office for New Americans (ONA) grant opportunity, Professional Pathways for High-Skilled Immigrants.

The grant will allow community-based organizations in New York State “to create a network which will enable low-income immigrants who received higher education abroad, to overcome barriers to professional development through the screening, training and/or re-credentialing of candidates and the identification of job placement opportunities in each region of the state.”

Up to $2,000,000 is to be made available. Grants of up to $100,000 are available to community-based not-for-profit organizations in each region of New York State “to hire and retain a network of ONA Job Coaches.” Full information on the grants can be found at https://www.dos.ny.gov/funding/rfa-20-ona-30/index.html

According to Jeff Wallace, chairman of the OWNA Steering Committee, “This grant opportunity could be an important resource for the Oswego community to support New Americans in their professional development, one of OWNA’s Welcoming Community goals.” Additional information on OWNA can be found at: https://woodweb.knack.com/owna#public

