Nominees sought for OHS Athletic Hall of Fame

OSWEGO — Nominations are now being accepted for induction into the Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2024.

Nomination forms are available at https://www.oswego.org/athletics. (Follow the tab and links to Hall of Fame.) Completed forms along with supporting materials (such as clippings, scrapbooks, testimonials, etc.) may be dropped off at the athletic director’s office at Leighton Elementary School or mailed to Cynthia Lauzon, Director of Athletics, Oswego City School District, 1 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego, NY 13126.

Nominees must have attended the Oswego City School District and participated in Oswego athletics for a minimum of two years; or must have coached in the district for a minimum of 10 years; or must have made significant contributions through interscholastic athletics; or must have attended school in the district and made significant contributions in the world of sports. Also considered are Oswego varsity teams that had major accomplishments. For athletes, a 10-year waiting period from the time leaving OHS, is required for consideration. There is no such waiting period for coaches or contributors. All nominations are held by the hall of fame committee for to be considered future induction.

The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor the hall of fame and the induction ceremony.

Questions about the Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame can be directed to the office of the Athletic Director at (315) 341-2019.

Here is a list of past induction classes.

Class of 2008 (Inaugural class): David Garrow, Brian Akley, Erik Cole, Robert Sheldon, Elmer Akley, team.

Class of 2009: Helen Kessler, Jim Jermyn, Wendy Seaton, Robert L. Farrell, Joseph Wilber, William Symons, 1983 softball team.

Class of 2010: Charles Hutcheson, David Maniccia, Ted Kerley, 1991 boys’ bowling team. Helen Jermyn, Sally (Dowd) McCrobie, Pete Sears, Dave Powers, 1932 boys’ basketball

Class of 2011: Denise Sawyer, Kim Schneider, Dr. Wallace Brown, Bobbi Jo Louis, Dr. Dan Gould, 1941 football team.

Class of 2012: Francis Carl, Sherry (Brown) McCann, Howard McCann, Debbie (Miller) Lyons, Erwin “Jeep” Dewey, 1995-96 and 1996-97 boys’ hockey teams.

Class of 2013: Howard J. Mulcahey, Debbie Mann, Maggie Lester, Alice Reardon, 1991 boys’ tennis team.

Class of 2015: William Drumm, Katie Frawley, Donna (Clark) Gayne, Stephen Jermyn, Anthony Richmond.

Class of 2016: Mike Skinner, Michelle Kunzwiler, Barb (Verdoliva) Carroll, Robert E. Farrell, Emily (Kaier) Cromwell.

Class of 2017: Mike Boyzuick, John Glinski, Dave Perlman, Abby (Delia) Molinari, Josh Molinari, 1975 girls’ soccer team.

Class of 2018: Nancy Nitardy, John Edwards, Doug Leavens, Ashley Wallace, 1990-91 and 1991-92 boys’ hockey teams.

Class of 2019: Michele Wink, Mike McCrobie, Tom Farrell, Dennis “Gary” Richardson, Jacob McAndrew, and Carmen Ruggio

Class of 2020: Jolene Todd, Zach Eason, Will Weimer, Kris Enwright, the 1965 OHS boys’ cross- country team.

Class of 2022: Richard “Mr. B.” Benjamin, Mark Donabella, Lou Crisafulli.

