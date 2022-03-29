VOLNEY, NY – The North Volney Methodist church has opened the Little Library at the church building in North Volney.

For those not familiar with this, it is a small public library available to anyone looking for something to read and is available at any time, day or night. The box is located outside of the building for easy access.

You may take, return, keep or donate to this library. The only request is that any donations be family friendly. The church is located at the corners of County Route 6 and 4 in the Town of Volney. This is a free resource for you and your family. Enjoy!

