Northeast Powersports Leaders Maddie’s, MOMS To Manage Ingles Performance, Outstanding Long-Time N.Y. Dealership Management Agreement Will Evolve Into Full Acquisition Of Dealership

DANSVILLE, N.Y. – Maddie’s Motor Sports, LLC, one of the largest powersports retail and service companies in New York State, has entered into a partnership with Motorcycles of Manchester, Inc. (MOMS), to acquire the assets of Ingles Performance, Inc., of Phoenix, N.Y., one of Central New York’s oldest and most recognized powersports dealerships.

MOMS is a family-owned business that has become New England’s powersports leader with locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, and now New York.

The new partnership will operate as Empire Powersports, LLC, and as of October 18, 2022, Empire is managing daily operations of Ingles Performance. Pending OEM approval, the dealership will continue to carry Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Lynx, and Polaris vehicles, and Triton trailers. It will also continue to deliver outstanding service and maintenance, pre-owned vehicles, trailers, riding gear, sportswear, parts and accessories, financing, and demo rides.

“I am very excited about the potential of this new venture between Maddie’s and MOMS,” said Maddie’s VP Graham Marcus. “This new partnership will create a synergy between two of the largest dealership groups in the Northeast, and link these business entities into the future.”

In 1981, Mike Ingles opened a motorcycle repair shop in his parents’ garage. He and his wife Robin oversaw the steady growth and expansion of the business, which moved into its current Phoenix location in 1996.

“Ingles Performance is highly regarded as one of the best and most customer-focused operations in our area,” said Marcus. “Their dedication to our industry and focus on customer experience has helped them build a strong base of loyal clients over the past 41-plus years.”

MOMS President Joel Wheeler said, “Mike and Robin are highly regarded both by their fellow dealers and the customers they have served so well over the years. They have become one of the region’s top dealers for Bombardier and Polaris product lines and have really excelled in serving off-road riders.”

Empire will retain the Ingles staff and will also operate using the business’s current name for the foreseeable future until OEM approval and state DMV licenses are obtained. At that point, the transaction will move from a management agreement into full ownership.

“Along with our commitment to deliver outstanding customer service, we’ll also provide shoppers with vast financing options and extensive product inventory available from our entire combined dealer network,” Wheeler said.

About Maddie’s

Maddie’s was founded in 2012 as Maddie’s Motor Sports, a family-owned business offering new and pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles, parts, and service. The company has since become Western New York’s powersports leader, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, unmatched customer service, outstanding technical service, accessories, and apparel. Maddie’s dealerships have developed a large network of financing options to offer their customer base a personalized financing portfolio to suit each customer’s unique needs. There are Maddie’s dealerships in Dansville, Farmington, Spencerport, and now Phoenix, N.Y. The company is one of the top U.S. dealers for Indian Motorcycle, and for Polaris off-road vehicles. Additional news about all Maddie’s Motor Sports locations is available at www.maddiesmotorsports.com

About MOMS

MOMS was founded in 1973 as Motorcycles of Manchester [NH], a family-owned business offering pre-owned motorcycles, parts, and service. The company has since become New England’s powersports leader, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, unmatched customer service, outstanding technical service, accessories, and apparel. MOMS dealerships have access to vast financing resources and offer personalized financing to suit each customer’s unique needs. There are MOMS dealerships in Manchester, Groveton, and Gorham, N.H.; in Enfield, Connecticut; in Topsham, Maine; in Phoenix, N.Y.; and in Foxboro, Revere, North Chelmsford, Tyngsboro, and Northampton, Massachusetts. The company is among the top U.S. dealers for Indian Motorcycle, Slingshot, and Polaris off-road vehicles, and is also among the leaders in U.S. sales of Yamaha products. MOMS dealerships also offer vehicle rentals through EagleRider. Additional news about all MOMS locations is available at www.MOMS73.com.

