Novelis Recycling Station Exhibit Opens at MOST

SYRACUSE – 10/9/23, The MOST is excited to announce the opening of its newest exhibit, the Novelis Recycling Station, which opened with a ribbon cutting on Monday, October 9. This exhibit, located in the Energy area, educates visitors about aluminum recycling and how they can increase recycling rates of this and other metals and materials. Novelis is the largest recycler of aluminum in the world and their plant in Oswego produces more than a billion pounds of high quality, infinitely recyclable aluminum sheet each year. Educating the next generation on the benefits of recycling helps get closer to a circular economy and progresses Novelis’s purpose of “Shaping a Sustainable World Together.” The goal of this exhibit is for kids to have fun while learning about recycling, sustainability and the possibilities presented by aluminum.

“Novelis is grateful for the opportunity to work with the MOST on an exhibit that highlights the benefits of aluminum and recycling,” said Kristen Nelson, plant manager, Novelis Oswego. “This exhibit will add to the already incredible line up at the MOST, which gives young people a place to be curious and learn new things. These experiences develop the spirit of innovation that allows manufacturing to improve with each generation, becoming more efficient and sustainable.”

MOST Senior Director of Education & Curation, Emily Stewart, PhD, added, “we were thrilled to partner with Novelis and the team in Oswego to create this brand-new, interactive aluminum recycling station. Practices like recycling are key to creating more sustainable, zero-waste communities, and this exhibit gives visitors the chance to explore the important role of aluminum— the ultimate recyclable!”

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is a hands-on science and technology museum located in historic Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. The MOST is focused on dynamic science education that engages learners of all ages and abilities. It features 35,000 square feet of interactive permanent and traveling exhibits plus the state-of-the-art National Grid ExploraDome theatre. The museum operates numerous STEM education programs and community outreach events throughout the year. The MOST’s mission is to provide informal science learning experiences that ignite curiosity, encourage discovery, and inspire investigation. The MOST is open from 9:30 to 5, Thursday through Sunday, and is open for most school holidays and breaks. To learn more, visit most.org.

