OCC To Freeze Tuition, Fees For Upcoming School Year

SYRACUSE, NY – Onondaga Community College’s Board of Trustees voted yesterday to freeze tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

During the current academic year tuition is $2,545 per semester for full-time students, and $212 per credit hour for part-time students. Fees are $332 for full-time students and vary for part-time students based on the number of credits they take. Tuition and fees will remain at those amounts for the 2021-2022 school year. The tuition and fee freeze will become official next month when the College’s budget is voted on by the Onondaga County Legislature.

“Our students have been through so much in the last year balancing the demands of life, work, and school. They deserve anything we can do to help them as they work tirelessly to better themselves,” said Board of Trustees President John P. Sindoni, Esq.

“We’re so grateful our Board made this decision. We are fortunate to have so many community leaders on our board, several of whom are also OCC Alumni, who know the challenges that come with being a college student. Their commitment to give our students every advantage possible will help them in the upcoming school year and pay dividends in the future,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

As everyone prepares to head back to the classroom this fall, we’re ready to help students with a free college prep program this summer! Four week-long sessions will begin July 12 and run through August 6. The program is geared toward high school students looking for a direction to go in after graduation, graduating seniors preparing to start college in the fall, and anyone else considering heading to college. Morning and evening sessions will be available to accommodate students’ busy work and life schedules. It’s a great opportunity for students to learn in-person and get ready for the next school year!

