OCO Employees Receive Longevity Awards

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of OCO’s Discovery Day Care for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers. Discovery Day Care offers children ages 12 months to five years a research-based curriculum and an active learning environment. Pictured above from left are OCO Deputy Executive Director Kevin Slimmer; Custodian Tracy Foster (10 years); Lead Caregiver Emily Cornish (5 years); Caregiver Autumn Pilot (5 years); Center Assistant Maria Ashby (5 years); Caregiver Gabrielle Hayes (5 years); and Director of OCO Education Services Janice Scott. For more information on Discovery Day Care visit www.org.oco.

