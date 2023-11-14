OCO Employees Receive Longevity Awards

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of its Crisis and Development Services for two years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. OCO’s Crisis & Development Services assist people in gaining safety, self-sufficiency, and personal growth through prevention, intervention, and skill-building services.

Seated above from left are Grants/Finance Associate Bonnie Brooks; Sr. Advocate with SAF Mercedes Whiteside and Victim Services Advocate Sage Chase. Standing from left are OCO Board Member Yvonne Petrella; SAF House Specialist Ashley Maynard; Site Supervisor with YES! Matthew McLaughlin; Crisis and Development Services Director Brian Coleman; and OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. Absent from photo Advocate Rebecca Kaszubinski; Specialists Kaitlyn Strong and Lyndsey Woods and Briane Smith; and Advisor with YES! David Williams. For more information on OCO’s Crisis and Development Services visit www.oco.org.

