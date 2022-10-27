FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration.

“We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”

OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will be held November 4 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.

The event will have food stations featuring harvest season delicacies from some of Oswego County’s Favorite restaurants, including: Canale’s Restaurant, La Parrilla on the Water, The Press Box, Mimi’s Drive-In, GS Steamers, Oompa Loompya’s, Mill House Market, Blue Moon Grill, Kiyomi Japanese Steak House, Ji-Woo’s Cupbops, Locavore @Burritt’s, and OCO Nutrition Services.

Signature delicacies from each restaurant will be paired with beverages courtesy of Eagle Beverage Company that perfectly complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration visit www.oco.org.

