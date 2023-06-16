OCO Nutrition Service Summer Food Service Program

Providing Free Meals for Children

FULTON, NY – Lori Halstead, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services, has announced that OCO Nutrition Services is participating in this year’s Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

“Summer is an exciting time for children to enjoy playtime with friends, a week at camp, a family vacation, or time at the pool,” said Halstead. “But for many children who receive free and reduced-price meals at school, summer can mean hunger. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Once again, we have partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to children while school is out for the summer. There are no income requirements. All children ages 18 and under are invited to enjoy a free meal at designated sites. Meals will be served onsite where the children can enjoy activities and recreation.”

Meals will be available at the following sites and times. All locations will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in recognition of the holiday. Orders for meals are placed at the site the day before you attend.

The sites open are Monday-Friday unless otherwise noted:

Fulton Catholic Charities CYO, 808 West Broadway, Fulton

Breakfast M/W/F only, 9:00 -10:00 a.m. and Lunch 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. T/TH, Lunch served 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., July 3

through August 25.

Hannibal Library, 162 Oswego St. Hannibal

Available Tuesday and Wednesday only. Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, July 11 through August 23.

Anthony J. Crisafulli Ice Rink, 32 Fort Ontario Rd. Oswego

Breakfast 8:00-9:00 and Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, June 28 through August 25.

Goettel Community Park, 755 N. Main St. Central Square

Breakfast 9:00 a.m. -9:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, July 10 through July 28.

Taft Bay Park, 851 St. Route 49, Bernhards Bay

Available Monday through Thursday only. Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and Snack, 2:30-3:00 p.m., June 28 through August 17.

Williamstown Library, 2877 County Route 17, Williamstown

Lunch Available Monday and Tuesday only, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Oswego YMCA Youth Center, 201 East 6 Street, Oswego

Lunch Available Monday through Friday, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Meals will also be provided free to children in the following enrolled programs:

Camp Zerbe, 253 State Route 104, Williamstown

Breakfast available 9:00-9:15 a.m. and Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m., July 10ththrough August 18th.

Fulton YMCA, 715 West Broadway St. Fulton

Breakfast available 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. July 3 through August 25.

Camp Foundations, 7877 State Route 104 Oswego

Snack 7:00 – 9:45 a.m., Lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. June 28 through August 18. Closed July 3.

“OCO Nutrition Services has sponsored the Summer Food Service program for the past 13 years and have served over 196,095 meals to children in our communities,” said Halstead. “We are happy to be offering this program again and I encourage families to participate and remember that hunger doesn’t take a vacation.

SFSP Notification to the Community

The Oswego County Opportunities announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at:

https://www.usda.gov/oascr/how-to-file-a-program-discrimination-complaint (link is external), and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: [email protected].

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Persons interested in receiving more information should contact: Oswego County Opportunities Inc-Saf, 239 Oneida St Fulton, NY 13069-1228

