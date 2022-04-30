OCO Presents Child Advocacy Center With Certificate Of Acknowledgement

FULTON – In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Victim Services Stacie France recently presented Tory DeCaire, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, with a certificate acknowledging the CAC’s commitment to collaborating with OCO’s Services to Aid Families program (SAF) to protect crime victims and their rights in Oswego County.

SAF is Oswego County’s domestic violence and rape crisis program, and also works with the New York State Office of Victim Services to assist innocent victims of crime. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime and is in need of support or information, please the SAF Crisis Hotline (315) 342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours.

OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.

