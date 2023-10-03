October’s “Learn and Lunch” at Bishop’s Commons Highlights the Fulton Block Builders Program

OSWEGO – The October edition of the Bishop’s Commons “Learn and Lunch” series is set for Thursday, October 19th, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This month Bishop’s Commons invites guests to hear from Linda Egan, Director of the Fulton Block Builders Program. Egan will talk about The Fulton Block Challenge, a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages clusters of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties in order to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest.

“Learn and Lunch” is a community event held monthly and features a half-hour informational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Due to limited space and the popularity of this event, reservations are required. Those planning to attend in October are asked to RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 before Monday, 10/16.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle Street in the City of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors. For more information visit us on the web at www.bcommons.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...