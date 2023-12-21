OHS NHS Donates Hundreds Of Items To Human Concerns Center

Throughout the month of December, the Oswego High School National Honor Society has been working hard to collect toiletry items for donation to the Human Concerns Center of Oswego.

Human Concerns provides local families with essential household items, free of charge, with a focus on food and toiletries. This is the seventh year that the club has held this collection. With the help of OHS juniors Lauren Adkins and Alaina DiBlasi, who served as the event chairs for this donation drive, the OHS National Honor Society was able to donate more than 200 toiletry items.

“This year, more than ever, it was very important for our club to find ways to help the Oswego community,” said NHS adviser Kayley Morse. “Each year we have been able to exceed what we collected and donated the previous year. We are proud to help with such a worthy cause and look forward to finding more ways to help those in need in the new year.”

