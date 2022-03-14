OHS Senior Wrestler Receives Hawke-Pettinelli Scholarship Award

OSWEGO – At the conclusion of the 2021-2022 wrestling season, Oswego wrestling senior Wayne Earl Jr. received the Hawke-Pettinelli Scholarship Award, presented by the Syracuse Wrestling Officials Association.

This scholarship is in recognition of the contribution to the central New York wrestling community from Reed Hawke and Lou Pettinelli. The award recognizes a senior who has been a member of a central New York wrestling program and been a positive reflection of the wrestling community. Candidates must complete an application and go through an interview process to be selected for this award.

Throughout his tenure at Oswego, Earl has placed fourth at the Class A Tournament, been selected as Oswego’s Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Akley and Rebel Duals and compiled a total of 37 varsity wins.

Oswego varsity wrestling coach Michael Howard Jr. said that since middle school, Earl has been staying after practices to volunteer his time to coach the youth wrestling program at Oswego, and he has participated in multiple community service events conducted by the Oswego wrestling program.

“The Oswego wrestling program and central New York Wrestling community is very proud to have such an outstanding representative as Wayne Earl Jr.,” Howard said.

Earl will be graduating from Oswego High School in June and will be attending classes at SUNY Oswego in the fall with hopes of pursuing a position in law enforcement.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...