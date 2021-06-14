OSWEGO – Twenty-nine Oswego Middle School eighth-graders recently earned recognition for their academic abilities and their efforts as multisport athletes.

The scholar-athlete program, now in its third year, honors eighth-grade student-athletes who have maintained either honor roll or high honor roll status and participated in at least two sports during the 2020-21 year.

OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro commended the following students for their commitment, dedication and perseverance to their studies and their athletic endeavors during a challenging year: Camden Atkinson, Shane Bond, Noah Bwalya, Madison Casaletta, Joscelyn Coniski, Amanda Connelly, Alaina DiBlasi, Audrey Donovan, Gabriella Elia, Keegan Finch, Maclain Fitzgerald, Austin Freebern, Elizabeth Furlong, Paige Kennedy, Thomas Kirwin, Dylan Klefbeck, Deena McDougall, Ella O’Connor, Margaret O’Leary, Mischa Palmitesso, Garrett Pickens, Amanda Porter, Nolan Roy, Gavin Ruggio, Owen Seubert, Cora Sheil, Owen Sincavage, Malia Upcraft and Caitlin Whitney.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...