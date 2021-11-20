OMS Students Receive Honors For Display Of Kindness

OSWEGO – Ten Oswego Middle School students were recently honored for exhibiting kindness throughout the month of October.

To receive this honor, students not only displayed kindness toward themselves but toward others and the school community.

“These student leaders help to make our OMS community a better place. Their good character is appreciated and is an inspiration to everyone. Congratulations and keep up the great work,” said Assistant Principal, Judith Osetek

The following students earned recognition for the character education award: seventh-graders Brayden Stancliffe, Eve Mackenzie, Kiara Rosa, Derek Gibson, Kiyarah Bragg; and eighth-graders Kailyn Van Buren, Michael Conzone, Kayla Turner, Maddox Mazzoli and Ashton Smith.

