OMS Students Recognized For Outstanding Efforts In Q1

OSWEGO – Dozens of Oswego Middle School students were recently honored by what administrators called outstanding all-around efforts in the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

To receive this honor, students had to achieve perfect attendance, outstanding behavior, and pass all classes. Students who earned this honor will be recognized on the OMS Student Recognition Wall in the Main Hallway.

“The students at Oswego Middle School have worked very hard this fall getting back into the routine of full-time in-person school,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro. “We are very proud of all of them and appreciate the support and encouragement their families have given the school during this challenging time.”

Seventh-grade honorees are Dania Algebory, Erika Barbera, Mackenzie Battelle, Kiyarah Bragg, Lily Braun, Adilynne Bryerton, Leah Cady, Nicholas Campbell, Jack Canale Giberson, Courtney Chodubski, Peyton Christ, Jordan Clark, Vanessa Cole, Luis Correa, Dylan Danseco, Boston Dashnau, Kristiana Davis, Brett Degrenier, Taelon DeGroff, Aidan DeSantis, Dominick DeStevens, Bradee Ekman, Dawn Ellis, Laila Feito Cortes, Tucker Fenske, Nathan Freebern, Cole Fritton, Addison Frost, Bernard Galka, Carter Galletta, Taylor Geraci, Richard Germain, Owen Goldman, Olivia Gonzalez, Trevor Griffifths, Natalie Gruel, Thomas Guynn, Mason Hayden, Lincoln Hoefer, Maxwell Horn, Hunter Hutchings, Michael Kenyon, Elizabeth Kropf, Melisa Lamoree, Alec Majlaton, Harlow Martinez, Yarielis Morales Martinez, Addison Norfleet, Aliyah Parsons, Alison Paura, Rowinn Pennington, Giada Pezzlo, Madelyne Porter, Natalia Ramos, Roberto Rivera, Wilsanely Rodriguez Fuentes, Thomas Rolfe, Evan Rood, Kiara Rosa, Kolton Roy, Jade Scheg, Deon Scullin, Marissa Sharkey, Madeleine Shaver, Amalia Sloan, Grace St Onge, Carter Steffen, Parker Storms, Liam Sugar, Maria Sweet, Drew Tesoriero, Gabriela Voss, Colin Wallace, Jacob Wiederman, Lucas Wiederman, Olivia Williams, Zachary Willis, Madyson Wilson, Reagan Wood, Clare Furlong and Olivia O’Connor.

Eighth-graders honored are Devin Allen, James Arens, Owen Barnes, Julian Belda, Kaylee Blauvelt, Daniel Buske, Daniel Callen, Kayden Crouse, Edyn Darling, Ella Davis, Cadence Eirkisson, Dylan Elsner, Tyrone Felder, Olivia Garafolo, Bailey Graham, Nathaniel Hibbert, Nathan Hibbert, Aislyn Hilkert, Emily Hooper, Hunter Hort, Lana Hsu, Michael Kaye, Dawson Kazyaka, Leah Kelly, William Laird, Angela Lin, Maddox Mazzoli, Natalee Miller, Madisyn Mills, Nino Morales, Ethan Munger, Abigail Orel, Julia Pearson, Logan Pike, Benjamin Pritchard, Alex Rice, Grant Romanowski, Josephina Scanlon Howard, Andrew Shaver, Evan Smith, Ashton Smith, Izabelah Spoto, Grace Taylor, Mitchell Treasure, Kayla Turner, Peyton Turner, Xavier Vasquez, Garbiella Veyan, Brandon Waloven, Mya Whiteside, Broderick Williams and Brodie Wood.

