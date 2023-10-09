Oswego Bookmobile, Driving Books Home

OSWEGO – Twelve local businesses, churches, and organizations donated a total of $4,275 to the Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., to help make a successful 2023 Summer Program. Generously donating $500 each were C’s Farm Market, Stewart’s Foundation, Arena Dental Associates, and Oswego Classroom Teachers Association. Journey of Faith United Methodist Church contributed $450, $300 was received from the James V Tesoriero Charitable Fund, and the Church of the Resurrection gave $275. Five businesses each contributed $250: Lu Anne Rucynski Colman Esq., J & A Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Compass Credit Union, T.J. Burke’s Home Center, and Port of Oswego Authority.

During seven weeks in July and August, the Bookmobile brought books to 1,513 children and youth. During that time 3,518 books were chosen to keep as their own. Oswego Bookmobile also participated in community events during 2023 such as Oswego County Federal Credit Union Movies in the Park, Harborfest, YMCA Healthy Kids Day and more. During those events, an additional 940 books were chosen, bringing the total number of books selected by readers in 2023 to 4,458.

Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501c3 non-profit corporation managed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The generosity of our local community businesses, churches and organizations makes it possible for the program to continue. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.

