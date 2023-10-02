Oswego City Schools Step Out for ‘Walk to School Day’ Oct. 4

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and its partners join the Oswego City School District to celebrate International “Walk to School Day” on Wednesday, Oct. 4. From 8 to 8:15 a.m. students, parents and community leaders will walk to mark the occasion. Parents are asked to reach out to their child’s school for details.

“We expect over 200 students to participate in this year’s event, with another 20 to 30 volunteers to help walk the students to school,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Aine Foley. “We are grateful to be able to work with so many community organizations, school leaders, teachers and parents to help put this event on for the seventh year in a row.”

Students from Kingsford Park Elementary, Charles E. Riley Elementary, Frederick Leighton Elementary, Minetto Elementary, Fitzhugh Park Elementary and Trinity Catholic will walk to school accompanied by parents and members of various community organizations such as the Oswego City Police Department; U.S. Border Patrol, Oswego station; SUNY Oswego Police, Oswego County Ambulance Service, Oswego County Health Department and more.

The event is sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and organized by the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and Oswego City Schools.

“Walk to School Day” events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling. It also helps to emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

For more local information, contact Aine Foley at 315-343-2344 ext. 122. To learn about International “Walk to School Day,” go to www.walkbiketoschool.org or visit www.saferoutesinfo.org.

