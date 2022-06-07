Oswego Community Christian School To Start Full Day Homeschool Extension Program For Fall 2022

OSWEGO – Oswego Community Christian School will be hosting a full-day homeschool extension program every Friday, beginning in the fall of 2022 for the entirety of the 2022-23 school year.

This program will include STEAM Activities taught by Mr. Tom Altman, home and careers with Mrs. Cynthia Bouffard, art with Mrs. Megan Wingfield and music/choir with Mrs. Erin Hicks and Stacia Demott. Tuition discounts are provided to families enrolling more than one student. Space is limited.

To register, please follow the instructions on the school website, myoccs.org under programs or call the main office at 315-342-9322.

