OSWEGO – Oswego Community Festival Chorus announced their spring concert, which will take place on Tuesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 107 W. 7th St. in Oswego, and will feature the Community Festival Chorus and Concinnity, a select treble ensemble from the area.

Festival Chorus has been under the direction of many conductors over the years, notably Leon Carapetyan, Julie Pretzat-Merchant, and Mihoko Tsutsumi to name but a few. Traditionally, the chorus performs annual Christmas and spring concerts featuring major works by classical composers.

This spring, under the direction of Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman, the concert will consist of three Missa Brevis, (texts from the ordinary of the Mass in abbreviated form) by three very different composers and time periods, each about two hundred years apart: Palestrina (1525-1594), Mozart (1756-1791), and Chilcott (b.1955).

Joining Festival Chorus will be Concinnity, a select treble ensemble who will perform the Chilcott A Little Jazz Mass. They will be accompanied by Sandra Machuga.

The Mozart Missa Brevis (k.65) will be accompanied by a string ensemble.

While there is no admission charge for this concert, a free will donation would be gratefully accepted in order to help this group of local singers continue to present such wonderful concerts.

