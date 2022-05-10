FILTON – The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra will have its spring concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Fulton Alliance Church, Fulton. The church is located at 1044 NY-48. Cheryl Rogers will conduct.

The concert is free; however, donations will be accepted. Donors can become members at various giving levels to support the OCYO’s programs.

A beautiful program has been arranged including the following music: New World Symphony (Symphony No. 9, Mvt. IV) by Antonin Dvorak and arranged by Deborah Baker-Monday; Symphony No. 9 in C Major (Allegro Molto) by Franz Joseph Haydn and arranged by Sandra Dackow; Fiddle Fury by Kathryn Griesinger; On a Hymn song of Philip Bliss by David Holsinger; Grounded for String Orchestra by Shirl Jae Atwell; The Emerald Falcon by Richard Meyer.

Violinists for the OCYO include Benjamin Braun, Sun-Jin Shah, Aurora Baker, Grace Loon, and Brenna Williams; Ethan Browne, Jared Gardenier, Sophia Kropf, and Jamie Poston. Viola players include Lucas Anzalone, Liam Hinman, and Grace Hutton. On cello is Thomas May. Playing Bass is Quinten Denkenberger.

The OCYO honors two graduating seniors this spring: Thomas May and Brenna Williams. Thomas has been a member of OCYO for 6 years and is heading to Clarkson in the fall to study engineering. Brenna, a three year member of OCYO, is headed to Jefferson Community College this fall to pursue her education degree to become an art teacher.

We hope you will come out to join us for this evening of beautiful music.

The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra seeks to challenge and nurture young, area musicians to strive for excellence, to explore their role in humanity and to contribute beauty to the community, through the study and performance of orchestral music.

OCYO is directed by Cheryl Rogers, retired orchestra teacher from Oswego High School. Mrs. Rogers remains active in teaching by subbing in both Oswego City School District and Fulton City School District. Ms. Rogers has been recognized locally and nationally for her outstanding contributions to the community and music education.

The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra thanks local area businesses and community members for their tireless support of our programs and the Arts in Oswego County.

Special thanks to Fulton Alliance Church and Pastor Steve Nehlsen for welcoming us to perform, and to the string teachers of the Oswego and Fulton City School Districts.

For more information about the concerts, donating to OCYO, or how to become part of OCYO, please call (315) 529-9750 for more information.

We are always on the lookout for new orchestra members to join us. Our next session begins in September. OCYO meets once per week for rehearsals and performs one concert per semester.

