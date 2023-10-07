Oswego County and SUNY Oswego Partner to Rake Yards for Seniors This Fall

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) teams up with the SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team to rake yards for older residents in the city of Oswego this fall.

“Each year, older residents reach out to our office looking for assistance in cleaning up their yards,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “As we do not have staff available to perform this service, we look to the community for those who may be able to help.”

Travis Hyde, head coach of the SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team responded to the call. “We are always looking for ways to give back to the community and this seems like a great fit, supporting the community that supports us,” he said.

Athletes will receive a list of yards that need raking and the athletes will split up into teams of three to four people before heading out on Sunday, Oct. 15 to rake leaves.

“This is a great partnership between OFA and student athletes to assist the older adults in the community who otherwise would not be able to do clear their yards on their own,” added Sunday.

Oswego City residents aged 60 or older are eligible to have their yards raked. The project is limited to the first 20 yards registered and homeowners must provide their own yard rakes.

For more information or to register, contact the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 or [email protected].

