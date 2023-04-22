Oswego County Announces 2023 Summer Day Camp at Camp Zerbe

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau announces the return of a summer day camp program at Camp Zerbe this summer. Six weekly sessions are planned for children aged 6 to 12.

Camp sessions are $25 per week and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Each session has a unique theme and provides campers with a fun experience and a better understanding of nature.

“We are excited to expand our summer camp offerings at Camp Zerbe,” said Oswego County Parks and Recreation Coordinator Zach Grulich. “Last year we offered four week-long sessions and, based on that success, we are extending our program to six weeks.”

The six themed sessions included in this year’s program are as follows:

– Week 1: July 10 to 14: Wild, Wild, West

– Week 2: July 17 to 21: Harry Potter

– Week 3: July 24 to 28: Pirates

– Week 4: July 31 to Aug. 4: Olympics

– Week 5: Aug. 7 to 11: Drama

– Week 6: Aug. 14 to 18: Carnival

Registration for the summer camp program at Camp Zerbe is open now. For more information and to register, visit: https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_zerbe/summer_camp.php

The Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. The 540-acre facility is located in Williamstown and includes an interpretive nature center, playground and other amenities. It also offers pavilion and lodge rentals during the summer months. Interested groups can call the Oswego County City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3450 for reservations, which are required.

For more information about the Camp Zerbe Summer Camp Program, call 315-349-3450 or email Zach Grulich at [email protected].

